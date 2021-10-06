Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Pitts and Mykal Walker

The Falcons play the Jets this week, in London. They're doing so EARLY on Sunday, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

That's insane. I covered West Coast teams before this season, and they hated games that kickoff at 10 a.m. Pacific. People should not be playing such a physical game so soon after waking up. Messes with the body clock. Doesn't produce great products.

Starting a half hour earlier is even worse. Coaches will say it's the same for everybody and good teams adapt. All that's true. No excuses for playing poorly in a winnable game.

RECENT CONTENT:

Still, not ideal. And odd, considering it falls outside the NFL's typical TV windows.

But that's the situation Arthur Smith's Falcons have, and they'll have to go play well against a Jets team that had looked horrible until last week's upset win over Tennessee.

The Falcons have to look inward and fix some things during this practice week to insure they do better than they did against Washington.

Let's get into all that a more in Wednesday morning's Bair Mail.

Charlie C from Boulder, Colo.

Scott, it's great to see that Arthur smith has found an offensive weapon in [Cordarrelle Patterson], but don't you think that Calvin Ridley and all our other wide receivers need to take responsibility and be more accountable for their lack of production from the falcons wide receivers group? Does terry Fontenot need to search the free agent pool for more production or is this something that Arthur smith can scheme up to correct?

Bair: I don't think it's an issue of accountability, Charlie, but I agree the Falcons need more from their receiver corps. That includes Calvin Ridley, who let some golden opportunities pass against Washington. Matt Ryan was taking consistent deep shots, with Ridley generally unable to survive the ground. Those were tough catches, but he's a star and elite talent. You’re supposed to make most of those plays. They could've been game changers.