Wyche: Why it's vital for Falcons to quickly work through growing pains

Oh, there is hope. There are 10 teams with 1-3 records like Atlanta and the Lions and Jaguars, are winless. There are 13 games left, no one is running away with the NFC South and, well, all the other reasons you can come up with to not cancel out belief.

The Falcons can even pull to within one game of on-paper mediocrity if they beat the 1-3 Jets Sunday in London. It would be a lot better than losing and having a long flight home wondering how in the world they found a different way of losing. Miami, which seems to have no course charted for how it is playing, is up next after the bye for Atlanta to possibly pull to .500.

Could that propel confidence to rip off wins against the Panthers, Saints, Cowboys and Patriots before facing Jacksonville?

This likely will be a season of fits and starts, like it has been. That shouldn't surprise anyone. Arthur Smith is a new coach and every one except that Chargers' Brandon Staley (3-1) is going through it right now. Dan Campbell (Lions) and Urban Meyer (Jags) are winless. Robert Saleh (Jets), Nick Sirianni (Eagles) and David Culley (Texans) are with Smith in the 1-Dub Club.