Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and rookie of the year, trade deadline talk and what beating Panthers would mean for playoff hopes

Those questions and more get answers in Wednesday's mailbag

Oct 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.10.27

Excitement from Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins hasn't waned as the week has moved forward. There's a renewed optimism about a team that has won two straight and three of four, somehow landing on the playoff bubble as we near midseason.

While that isn't reason to celebrate, it's cause to acknowledge the Falcons are in far better shape than this time last year or this time the year before. That in itself means something.

RELATED CONTENT:

The questions are pouring in about the status of this team, what has gone right and what must be better to keep the wins coming against competition better than they've recently faced.

Let's get to them in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail:

Jim R from Roanoke, Ala.

Pitts on course for `Rookie of the Year`? Anybody else even close?

Bair: Let's start the answer by saying this: Kyle Pitts has been awesome thus far this year, especially over the last month. His impact in this season's three wins is invaluable. He's an elite talent capable of remarkable things and is already setting records for rookie tight ends.

Okay, preamble over. But..after all that said, Pitts is not the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year. True story. That's how good Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been. He has 754 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. In a word: wow.

Also, voters love quarterbacks. That puts New England's Mac Jones in the running as well. Trevor Lawrence could be right there if he gets hot. So could Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris.

While Pitts could well end up taking the award, Chase is the early frontrunner in a field that could remain tight as the season moves along.

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Don't you think that beating the Carolina Panthers could be the catalyst for the falcons to get on a roll and carry that momentum into the playoffs and hopefully help beat the Saints the following week?

Bair: I agree, Charlie, that these next two games are important to the season's overall direction. We have a long way to go before getting serious about playoff talk. I would say I'm not much of a momentum guy in such a week-to-week league, but increased confidence from recent performance could help the Falcons play better down the road. If they can beat Carolina at home, that would set up a pivotal contest against rival New Orleans the following week -- we talk about that extensively on the Falcons Final Whistle podcast -- that would keep the Falcons in the mix as we enter the season's second half.

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

Do you see Atlanta being any sort of player at the trade deadline. With some of the injuries on defense could they look to pick up a cheap mid-range player that could come in and help in the rotations.

Bair: I stand by my previous answers that, if this team is active at all before the NFL trade deadline, they'll be sellers. Draft assets are gold for a team in transition, and parting with one for a possible quick fix seems like a stretch. It's tough to expect a decent return on those available. I can't see the Falcons sacrificing any tool to help the team long-term for something that may or may not snag a wild card spot in a super-tight field.

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

I'm not sure there has been much talk about the solid job that center Matt Hennessy has been doing. He replaced a steady veteran for a salary-limited team. He touches the ball on every offensive play and there has been no issues between the C and QB exchange. His protection has been good too. While not a rookie, he seems to have solidified himself in the position for a second-year player. What do you think about his performance?

Bair: I agree that Matt Hennessy is doing better after a somewhat slow start to the year. I still think he has work to do and must improve, but he's a key part of an improving offensive line. They need to get better blocking for the run, but you're right to say Hennessy's improving and showing potential.

Andrew Newman from Herndon, Va.

Sorry to be Debbie Downer after a nice win but the defense needs help. I understand growing pains but those are not usually this painful. I am pretty sure there will be changes on the defense after this year. … And very little pressure still. I am trying to figure out if they just don't understand the concepts or is it just talent level?

Bair: Dean Pees has been frank about paring his scheme back early this year so his players could master the basics before building upon it in recent weeks. I don't think this is a scheme issue here. The defense needs talent upgrades, especially on the defensive front and off the edge. That'll take some time and draft assets to get the unit going right.

Call for questions

We've got one more mailbag before kicking off against the Panthers. Let's take a close look at that matchup in Friday's Bair Mail. That can only happen with your questions, which you can submit right here.

Top 10 Players | Week 7 Falcons at Miami

Take a look at who we think the top 10 players were in this Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 10

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.
3 / 10

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.
5 / 10

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.
6 / 10

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).
7 / 10

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.
8 / 10

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.
9 / 10

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Deion Jones named NFL defensive player of the week after vintage performance

Falcons linebacker was at his best, producing an excellent stat line vs. Miami
news

Bair: How Arthur Smith calling Matt Ryan 'criminally underrated' does more than create debate

The line started a national dialogue about Matt Ryan, which sheds light on all the good he has done
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 8 contest vs. Panthers

Ade Ogundeji formally moves to first unit with Dante Fowler on injured reserve
news

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Cardinals stay on top, Bengals command respect and Falcons move on up 

Bucs move up to No. 2 spot, Saints stay in top half, Panthers fall fast
news

Bair Mail: On Falcons and the NFL playoffs(?!?), killer instincts, Younghoe Koo and Kyle Pitts

We answer your questions in Monday's mailbag
news

Arthur Smith on Dante Fowler, Younghoe Koo, and winning at home

Smith reflected on the win over the Dolphins and updated Dante Fowler's status.
news

Kaleb McGary returns off COVID-19 list, Falcons make cut in secondary

Defensive back T.J. Green was released by team after Miami game
news

The confidence in Younghoe Koo, Matt Ryan: Inside Tori's Notebook

An in-depth look into the trust Arthur Smith has in his playmakers
news

Bair: Falcons erasing old narratives one clutch win at a time

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan establishing mindset required to perform under pressure
news

Jaylinn Hawkins, Ade Ogundeji, Foye Oluokun make game-changing plays in win over Miami Dolphins

The Falcons defense forced turnovers and made plays when needed most in the 30-28 win. 
news

Kyle Pitts is as advertised, performance in Miami proves it: Tori's Takeaways

After a 163-yard receiving day, Arthur Smith says this is what the Falcons always expected from their No. 4 overall draft pick. 

Top News

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and rookie of the year, trade deadline talk and what beating Panthers would mean for playoff hopes

Bair: How Arthur Smith calling Matt Ryan 'criminally underrated' does more than create debate

Deion Jones named NFL defensive player of the week after vintage performance

Kyle Pitts, Matt Ryan & Younghoe Koo lead the Atlanta Falcons to huge win vs Dolphins | On The Rise

Advertising