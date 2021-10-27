Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and rookie of the year, trade deadline talk and what beating Panthers would mean for playoff hopes

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

I'm not sure there has been much talk about the solid job that center Matt Hennessy has been doing. He replaced a steady veteran for a salary-limited team. He touches the ball on every offensive play and there has been no issues between the C and QB exchange. His protection has been good too. While not a rookie, he seems to have solidified himself in the position for a second-year player. What do you think about his performance?

Bair: I agree that Matt Hennessy is doing better after a somewhat slow start to the year. I still think he has work to do and must improve, but he's a key part of an improving offensive line. They need to get better blocking for the run, but you're right to say Hennessy's improving and showing potential.

Andrew Newman from Herndon, Va.

Sorry to be Debbie Downer after a nice win but the defense needs help. I understand growing pains but those are not usually this painful. I am pretty sure there will be changes on the defense after this year. … And very little pressure still. I am trying to figure out if they just don't understand the concepts or is it just talent level?

Bair: Dean Pees has been frank about paring his scheme back early this year so his players could master the basics before building upon it in recent weeks. I don't think this is a scheme issue here. The defense needs talent upgrades, especially on the defensive front and off the edge. That'll take some time and draft assets to get the unit going right.

