How to watch Falcons week one vs. Eagles: Time, TV, live stream, radio

It's finally here! Regular season NFL football is back, and the Arthur Smith era can finally get underway in Atlanta. What better way to kick things off than a clean slate battle of the birds.

Both sides are hoping to start the season strong after unimpressive 2020 campaigns that saw the Falcons go 4-12 and the Eagles 4-11-1. The Eagles own the all-time regular season record against the Falcons 17-14-1. Though the last time these two faced off in 2019 the Falcons came out on top 24-20 at home.

This is the most different Falcons roster we have seen in years so accordingly there is no shortage of storylines to focus on for Sunday. Arthur Smith's head coaching debut, Kyle Pitts NFL regular season debut, DC Dean Pees' first game with the reins of the defense, and Calvin Ridley taking over as the Falcons top offensive target.

With plenty of storylines to follow Sunday there are plenty of ways to take in the action.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Mostly Sunny

High/low: 85 degrees/64 degrees

Rain: 6 percent chance

Humidity: 58 percent

Moon: Waxing Crescent*