Five things to watch for during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

ATLANTA – The Falcons are on the verge of playing real football, with full contact, live tackling and players trying like heck to maintain or steal possession. The score won't matter much, but the proceedings will. Friday night's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans stands as an important evaluation tool for constructing a roster that will play for keeps this fall.

Don't hold your breath waiting for frontline starters to step in. Focus instead on those players fighting to make the 53-man roster or for a prominent place on the depth chart.

That's a broad statement, so we'll help you refine your search with five things to keep an eye on during the preseason opener against the Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1. Let's go running

You can't evaluate the run game until the pads come on. How many times have you heard that one? Every late July or early August, to be sure. Let's take it a step further. You can't truly evaluate the rushing operation until people start getting tackled. Even NFL scrimmages whistle a man down before he reaches the ground, so you never really know how a rusher will respond at the point of impact. You never really know how a blocking scheme will fit until holds are no longer barred. We'll get to see some of that Friday night on both sides of the ball, really.

RELATED CONTENT:

That, too, will mark an evaluation point for many. It's hard to imagine some featured linemen or backs getting hands dirty at this early stage. Preserving health's too important. Backups are always one play away from steady action and coaches must be sure they can trust them. This is the time to find out.