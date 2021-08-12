Two messages that fuel Richie Grant's competitive spirit right on his wrist

Grant has taken a holistic view on the game, more than just understanding his role in the secondary. An inquisitive nature allows him to find ways to smooth the transition from the college game to the pros.

"The game is slowing down a little bit more, Grant said. "The vets are all taking me under their wings. Defensive lineman, running backs, receivers. I'm talking to all the vets trying to find a way to slow the game down."

Fellow safeties Erik Harris and Duron Harmon have been most willing to share their experiences. Often their insights fall outside the realm of football helping Grant to mature as a man off the field.

"To have big brothers I can lean on and get advice from, even outside of football, wife and kids, I want that someday," Grant said. "They give me advice every single day. I'm soaking it up."

Harmon has helped Grant tremendously already while staying near each other in the Falcons dorms. Harmon helps Grant break down film giving him tips on how to read plays, receivers and different formations. He has even given Grant input on how he should be eating to ensure a long career.

That has helped Grant handle the coaching staff tasking him with a variety of roles, a challenge he's grown accustomed to and only made easier by his willingness to do anything for this team.

"I've always been a guy that bit off more than I could chew," said Grant. "I learned from a young age you can't grow unless you're put in uncomfortable spots to get better. They've got high expectations for me, and I just try to meet those expectations every day."