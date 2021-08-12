Presented by

Two messages that fuel Richie Grant's competitive spirit right on his wrist

Central Florida product Richie Grant is ready to attack a varied role ahead of his rookie campaign

Aug 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

AF_20210810_Training-Camp_KD2_2597
© 2021
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by )

A pair rubber wristbands sum Richie Grant up as a football player as well as game tape ever could. "Compete at everything" and "above the line" have been with Grant's since his sophomore year at Central Florida. He takes both messages from his college coach into his pro career and all other facets of life.

"Losing is a part of life but, damn, I hate losing," the Falcons' second-round NFL Draft pick said. "Ping pong, pool, anything. Compete at everything, and just keep that mentality."

One message complements the other. It isn't enough to compete. It also must lead toward something positive.

"'Above the line' started with [grade point average]," Grant said. "Every position group had to be above a certain line for GPA. we all competed to see who had the highest GPA. Then it translated to football. Above the line would be 10 guys running to the football, and one guy loafing. He's not above the line. It keeps you accountable."

RELATED CONTENT:

That desire to compete and stay above the line has fueled him this camp. It has also turned him into a a sponge early in his time with the Falcons, seeking out opportunities to learn and improve.

"I have a lot of older vets and I don't want to let them down," said Grant. "I'm making sure every day that I'm finding something to get better at. When the game is on the line, I don't want to be the one the guys are looking at like 'Come on rook!' That's why I always talk to them to find out what I can get better at."

Grant has taken a holistic view on the game, more than just understanding his role in the secondary. An inquisitive nature allows him to find ways to smooth the transition from the college game to the pros.

"The game is slowing down a little bit more, Grant said. "The vets are all taking me under their wings. Defensive lineman, running backs, receivers. I'm talking to all the vets trying to find a way to slow the game down."

Fellow safeties Erik Harris and Duron Harmon have been most willing to share their experiences. Often their insights fall outside the realm of football helping Grant to mature as a man off the field.

"To have big brothers I can lean on and get advice from, even outside of football, wife and kids, I want that someday," Grant said. "They give me advice every single day. I'm soaking it up."

Harmon has helped Grant tremendously already while staying near each other in the Falcons dorms. Harmon helps Grant break down film giving him tips on how to read plays, receivers and different formations. He has even given Grant input on how he should be eating to ensure a long career.

That has helped Grant handle the coaching staff tasking him with a variety of roles, a challenge he's grown accustomed to and only made easier by his willingness to do anything for this team.

"I've always been a guy that bit off more than I could chew," said Grant. "I learned from a young age you can't grow unless you're put in uncomfortable spots to get better. They've got high expectations for me, and I just try to meet those expectations every day."

Compete at everything. Stay above the line. You need look no further than those two rubber wristbands to know he'll do that.

Last practice before gameday | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 12

The Atlanta Falcons have a preseason game this week! Take a look at the best images from the last 2021 AT&T Training Camp practice before gameday.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of a player looking on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

A detail shot of a player looking on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons safety Dwayne Johnson's #37 hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons safety Dwayne Johnson's #37 hair during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 stretches before AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 stretches before AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons offense and defense line up before a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

The Atlanta Falcons offense and defense line up before a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 holding his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 holding his helmet during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe #65 snaps the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe #65 snaps the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 talks with wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 talks with wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 running drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 running drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday August 11, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pitts jersey promo

Related Content

news

Practice report: Willie Beavers swinging into position for roster spot

Why it's time for live tackling, Arthur Smith's comical exchange with Matt LaFleur and more
news

Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

Rookie tight end has transitioned well to NFL game, diverse role in Falcons scheme
news

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

news

Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

The star linemen battle well together, provide tough test for younger players
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

Arthur Smith's team starting to take shape with exhibition games about to begin
news

Updating Falcons position battles as we move through training camp

Uncertainty reigns at right tackle, edge rusher as preseason slate begins
news

Practice report: Arthur Smith heavily involved in Kyle Pitts teaching moment

Dante Fowler, Kaleb McGary return to action in Monday workout
news

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan build working relationship on honesty, communication

Falcons quarterback values having a voice in offensive strategy
news

What we've learned about Falcons camp since pads went on

A.J. Terrell locked in, Arthur Smith fosters meaningful competition and more from the last week of Falcons practice
news

Practice report: What Arthur Smith took away from open Mercedes-Benz Stadium session

An estimated 27,000 were on hand for the scrimmage at the Falcons home stadium
news

What to watch for during open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith will orchestrate padded practice with lots of situational work

Top News

Two messages that fuel Richie Grant's competitive spirit right on his wrist

Practice report: Willie Beavers swinging into position for roster spot

Kyle Pitts details a wow moment after the Falcons took him No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

Bair Mail: On Mykal Walker, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and signs of Falcons progress

Advertising