Who stood out during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

A.J. McCarron: The quarterback stood out, and not in a great way. The Falcons backup quarterback got the start while most expected starters remained in street clothes. He wasn't surrounded by much experience or expertise, but the veteran signal caller struggled mightily in this one. He finished 5-of-12 passing for 36 yards and an interception. He could've been charged with another, an off-target throw ultimately reversed on replay.

He was also sacked twice while working behind a struggling offensive line – tackles Willie Beavers and Jalen Mayfield seemed to have off nights, though they weren't the only ones -- but that doesn't account for all his struggles. It was a lackluster performance no matter what context you put it in. It's still early in the preseason, but McCarron didn't inspire confidence that he's ready to take over behind center should he be called upon during the regular season.

Kyle Pitts: Only for a few minutes and only during warmups. Pitts suited up and went through pregame paces with his teammates, giving fans a sliver of hope he might play on Friday night. That was never in the cards. Preserving his health is paramount, so he remained on the sideline for this one as expected. Going through a warm-up helped the No. 4 overall pick understand the routine, but throwing him in without other top offensive players wouldn't have made much sense.

Yellow flags: And not because they're bright. Sloppiness is expected in the first preseason game, but oh, so many plays were punctuated with a penalty. That was true early on, and remained so throughout this contest.