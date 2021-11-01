Inside the mind of Foye Oluokun

But, more than anything, you can see it in Oluokun's command of the defense as a whole.

When Dean Pees took over as Atlanta's defensive coordinator, he switched Deion Jones' and Oluokun's roles. Though Jones is still the captain of the defense, the new staff wanted Oluokun to be the in-game decision-maker. They did so for two reasons: 1. They wanted to free Jones up a bit more to - as Bush put it - "be more Deion." And 2. They thought Oluokun could handle the added responsibility. And not just handle it, but thrive in it because of the way he understands defensive concepts.

"We have one guy who makes the huddle call, and that guy is Foye now," Bush said. "He's running the show. He's the quarterback for the defense."

And early reports have the coaching staff saying "so far so good" with the switch.

Coaches feel this way because, when it comes to Oluokun specifically, they don't see him making the same mistakes twice despite taking on a much larger leadership role within the defense.

When asked about Oluokun and the vision he has as a linebacker, Pees paid him quite the compliment.

"He knows this stuff," Pees said of Oluokun. "Just like everybody, you tell them something and they may not do it right the first time, but the second time, if he makes a mistake, he's going to clean it up. He's not going to do it the second time."

"And that's what you ask for."

Pees said Oluokun is progressing into exactly what they wanted -- and expected -- him to be at the position.

"I really feel good about him," Pees said, "and I've had some really good MIKE linebackers in my day. I really feel like, as a young linebacker, this guy's got a really, really bright future."