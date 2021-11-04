Patterson often shuts down those who try to limit him to one of the positions he plays. His willingness to fill any need comes from his upbringing. Patterson grew up in Rock Hill, S.C., alongside his brother Charles, sister Crystal, and mother Catherine. Patterson still talks to his mother and sister three to four times a day, they are regulars at his home and at Falcons games, along with Patterson's four children — two boys and two girls — and his girlfriend. For Patterson, family is one of the most important things in his life. He has the words: "faith, family, football" tattooed on his leg to represent the three things that define him.

Patterson's mother was essential in establishing those values.

Growing up, Patterson watched as his mother struggled to make ends meet while working multiple jobs to provide for the family. Because of that experience, doing a little bit of extra work on the football field is easy for him.

"If my mom could go out there and work three jobs, I can go out there and play three positions. Why can't I do what she did for us?" Patterson said. "It's like a big motivation, and every time I'm on the field, I don't care where they put me; I'm gonna make a play. You can put me at safety; I'm getting an interception. You put me at D-End Ima get a sack. That's just the mindset that I have, and nobody can take that confidence away from me."

And Patterson may just get an opportunity on defense sometime in the future. After Dante Fowler was ruled out ahead of the Falcons' Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Smith joked that Patterson could see some time on the defensive line.

"I know this, you ask CP to go in there and play [defensive end], he'd do it and wouldn't hesitate," Smith said.

In his ninth season, Patterson has found a home in Atlanta, where his skills are being optimized in ways they have not been before. As he continues to dominate on the field, he is keeping Falcons fans in mind.