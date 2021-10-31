Falcons Inactives: Falcons starting receiver not playing against Panthers

ATLANTA -- Calvin Ridley will not play against the Carolina Panthers as he deals with a personal matter, the team announced on Sunday morning. Ridley also missed the Jets game in London for a personal matter.

Tajae Sharpe enters into the starting lineup in Ridley's place.

Ridley has 31 receptions on 52 targets so far in 2021, making five starts. He has 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Falcons were without Ridley in London, they relied heavily on Kyle Pitts. The rookie tight end caught his first career touchdown in that game, and surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark for the first time. Cordarrelle Patterson was also more heavily featured in the passing game, with the ball spread to eight different receivers.

The Falcons have Russell Gage available on Sunday, whereas they didn't against the Jets. Gage had a 49-yard touchdown catch in his return against Miami last Sunday.

In addition to Ridley, here's the full list of the Falcons inactives:

18 WR Calvin Ridley

25 RB Wayne Gallman

48 LB Dorian Etheridge

50 DL John Cominsky

68 OL Josh Andrews