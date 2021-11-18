Falcons roster moves: Hayden Hurst to injured reserve, analyzing other gameday moves

Daren Bates also joins Hayden Hurst on injured reserve 

Nov 18, 2021 at 03:58 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211031_CARatATL_BM2_4842
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

ATLANTA -- The Falcons had already ruled Hayden Hurst (ankle) and Daren Bates (groin) out of Thursday night's game, but the organization took it a step further, placing both on injured reserve on Thursday afternoon.

Hurst was injured against Dallas on Sunday, and was unable to finish the game. So far this year Hurst has 20 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

This will be the second game in a row the Falcons are down a tight end. Lee Smith was working through a back injury prior to the Dallas game, but he was back this week and is cleared to play on Thursday night.

RELATED CONTENT:

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee and TE Parker Hesse to the active 53-man roster in an attempt to slot in more depth at the positions Bates and Hurst left vacant. Atlanta also used a standard practice squad elevation on WR Marvin Hall and safety Shawn Williams. The Falcons should make a decision on Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) prior to the start of the game. Both were listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report.

The Falcons also signed a couple offensive linemen to the practice squad with Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rick Leonard and Joe Sculthorpe join the practice squad, while the Falcons used a COVID-19 elevation for RB Qadree Ollison.

