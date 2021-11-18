Falcons roster moves: Hayden Hurst to injured reserve, analyzing other gameday moves

ATLANTA -- The Falcons had already ruled Hayden Hurst (ankle) and Daren Bates (groin) out of Thursday night's game, but the organization took it a step further, placing both on injured reserve on Thursday afternoon.

Hurst was injured against Dallas on Sunday, and was unable to finish the game. So far this year Hurst has 20 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

This will be the second game in a row the Falcons are down a tight end. Lee Smith was working through a back injury prior to the Dallas game, but he was back this week and is cleared to play on Thursday night.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee and TE Parker Hesse to the active 53-man roster in an attempt to slot in more depth at the positions Bates and Hurst left vacant. Atlanta also used a standard practice squad elevation on WR Marvin Hall and safety Shawn Williams. The Falcons should make a decision on Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) prior to the start of the game. Both were listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report.