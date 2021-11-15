Arthur Smith: Falcons need to 'turn the page quick' ahead of Thursday night matchup with Patriots

Smith says he is happy that the Falcons have a quick turnaround following the Cowboys loss

Nov 15, 2021 at 03:06 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20211112_Practice_BM_0444
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday November 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – A day following the Falcons' brutal 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Arthur Smith is ready to move forward.

"You gotta turn the page quick," Smith said. "You need to do it anyway, but especially when you have a short week. We have a great challenge coming in here in New England."

That's easier said than done, but the Falcons have just about mastered the ability of bouncing back after losses this season. After the team's last three losses, they responded with wins, often in games that came down to the offense driving the length of the field and ending with a game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo.

And their ability to bounce back starts with Smith's mindset.

RELATED CONTENT:

Smith has emphasized the importance of looking at games objectively since training camp and how essential that outlook is with wins and losses.

"You can't get too overly excited," Smith said. "...You see it week after week if you look around the league, and it's a humbling game. That's what I love about it."

This season more than any other in recent memory, has proven how humbling the NFL can be. The Chiefs, who have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls, struggled early this season,. They began 2-3 and near the top of the league in turnovers before going on a four-game winning streak and now in the driver seat of the AFC West.

The 1-5 Jaguars beat the Super contender Bills and held them to six points in week nine. Even the Cowboys were down 30-0 in the fourth quarter just last week, eventually losing 30-16 and having their six-game win streak snapped.

So it is safe to say that things change quickly in the NFL, especially this year.

The good thing for the Falcons is that they will get an opportunity to rid the bad taste of a 40-point this loss quickly, with the New England Patriots coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

"It's a good thing we play Thursday," Smith said. "When you play a game like that, you wanna move on as quick as possible, so I'm kinda glad we're playing Thursday."

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Cowboys and Patriots rise, while Raiders and Chargers struggles continue
news

How Russell Gage, Falcons receivers help each other during 'slumps'

After the Falcons completed just nine passes on Sunday, Gage and the other wide receivers know they have to step up. 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Patriots: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson in jeopardy of missing game vs. New England Patriots 

Jaylinn Hawkins, Hayden Hurst also listed with injuries
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 11 contest vs. Patriots

Edge rusher order shuffled with Steven Means now on injured reserve
news

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, the Falcons big-picture plan, Calvin Ridley and cranking up pass rush

Your questions get answers -- from Tori and Scott! -- in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: 'We can't let it beat us twice:' Why Falcons must move on quickly from Dallas Cowboys loss

Falcons looking forward to Thursday night football, chance at redemption after lopsided loss
news

Arthur Smith: Falcons outcoached, outplayed by Cowboys

Smith said the Falcons were 'avalanched' in the second quarter. 
news

'We didn't do hardly anything well': Statistics tell the story of the Falcons loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tori's Takeaways: It was the tale of third down inefficiencies for the Falcons in the 43-3 defeat.
news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 10 contest vs. Dallas Cowboys

Falcons on wrong end of lopsided result against Dak Prescott, NFC powerhouse
news

Inactives: Falcons to rely on "unsung heroes" against Dallas Cowboys

Lee Smith ruled out with a back injury

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

How Russell Gage, Falcons receivers help each other during 'slumps'

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson in jeopardy of missing game vs. New England Patriots 

Arthur Smith: Falcons need to 'turn the page quick' ahead of Thursday night matchup with Patriots

Advertising