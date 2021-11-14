Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 10 contest vs. Dallas Cowboys

Those numbers, in short, aren't good. They didn't get any better in the second half, with the Falcons failing to do much of anything on third down or regularly set up manageable conversion opportunities. The Falcons didn't convert their first third down until their 10th attempt, with roughly six minutes left in the game.

The outcome becomes predictable considering that context, and Sunday's game was no different.

Cowboys-Falcons highlight clear talent disparity

There will be many who try to make this result into Dan Quinn soundly beating the team he recently used to coach. This wasn't that. This wasn't a battle of coaches and schemes. Not on this day.

The result, instead, highlighted an obvious talent disparity between these two sides.

While upsets happen all the time, the outcome's not an absolute shock with one team in transition, with a new head coach and GM dealing with serious salary-cap constraints, and the other poised for a legitimate title run.

That these teams are in different places was crystal clear along the lines of scrimmage and in the Falcons secondary. The Cowboys receiver corps is stacked, with quality throughout the pattern. The Falcons didn't have the cornerbacks to match up considering their injury situation and overall roster quality, for example, leaving rookie Avery Williams regularly matched up with CeeDee Lamb. It didn't go well for the Falcons when that matchup presented itself, though Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was able to frequently find mismatches to exploit with his top-tier attack. Lamb beat several Falcons on the way to a huge statistical day.

The Falcons are in the process of building a team and a stout defense, but that's going to take time and remains a work-in-progress that's far from finished.

Most everything must go right to compete with a talented team playing at its peak. That's not what happened with the Falcons on this day. That led to a lopsided result. It also counts as just one loss, assuming the Falcons can flush it quickly and play well moving forward.

Still waiting to creep above .500

The Falcons have evened their record twice after starting the season with two losses. They haven't, however, been able to creep into the positive. Another opportunity to do so has passed, with a loss to the Cowboys where basically nothing went right.

That doesn't remove the Falcons from the NFC mix, but it demands a boisterous response as the season moves forward. If they can remain competitive and treat this loss like an isolated incident, they can crawl back into contention. That's certainly possible, considering the Falcons' previous response to poor showings, but bad feelings can't linger.

Another performance like this will certainly raise cause for concern as we, just now, enter the season's second half. This game was the dividing line of a 17-game season. The Falcons can't let this result turn their season south, with a quick and impactful rebound required after getting beat soundly by a superior team.

