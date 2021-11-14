'We didn't do hardly anything well': Statistics tell the story of the Falcons loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tori's Takeaways: It was the tale of third down inefficiencies for the Falcons in the 43-3 defeat.

Nov 14, 2021 at 06:27 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

jones_stats_cp_111421

DALLAS -- Sometimes statistics can't tell the entire story of a game. Sometimes a stat line is misleading. But other times, statistics can paint a full picture, tell the whole story or lead you to an obvious conclusion. It doesn't happen often because football - like many things in life - isn't black and while. But in the Falcons 43-3 loss to Dallas, the stats tell you every thing you need to know about why the game got out of hand.

RELATED CONTENT:

Let's take a further look at the statistical discrepancies between the Cowboys and Falcons. It shows us a lot about the game itself, and how lopsided it really was (if the score wasn't proof enough):

Dallas had 22 first downs. Atlanta had 11.

Dallas had 431 total yards. Atlanta had 214.

Dallas was 6-for-14 on third down. Atlanta was 1-for-11. The Falcons did not convert their first third down until right before the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

Dallas was 3-for-3 on fourth down. Atlanta was 0-for-2.

Dallas was perfect in the red zone, making its way into the red area five times and coming away with a touchdown every time. Atlanta was inside the red zone only once, and it happened during the Falcons opening drive of the game. The Falcons didn't get in the endzone.

Dallas' defense intercepted Matt Ryan twice. The Cowboys sacked him that many times, too. Atlanta never really put much pressure on Dak Prescott, and he finished the day averaging 9.5 yards per play though the air. For Ryan's two interceptions, Prescott had two touchdowns.

Dallas had three receivers with 50-plus receiving yards. Atlanta had one: Kyle Pitts.

In the end, Dallas' offense was rolling while Atlanta's was stalling. And that's really all there is to say.

"We didn't do hardly anything well," Arthur Smith said after the game. "We didn't play well as a team."

Smith said he felt things starting to slip away from the Falcons early.

"We had an avalanche in the second quarter and never recovered," he said.

Veteran safety Duron Harmon said the defense's struggle to get off the field on third and fourth downs was the difference for the unit.

"When you're playing a good team like that and you're giving them the momentum to just keep going up and down the field," Harmon said, "it's tough."

AF_20211114_ATLatDAL_BM1_8716
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

As for the offensive unit, Ryan and Smith agreed the Falcons' first two drives of the game had the rhythm they wanted, but the offensive attack stalled and sputtered after that. From there, Ryan said, the game "got ugly quick."

As the stat line shows, the Falcons struggled to convert on third down, but they also struggled to get drives going at times.

Atlanta went three-and-out four times nearly in a row from the second quarter to their first drive of the third quarter. In all four of those three-and-out instances, the Falcons either had a play for no gain or lost yardage via a tackle for a loss or sack on their first down play. This made it difficult for the Falcons to convert in third and long situations.

"Early down success is huge," Smith said. "It's the difference in the first play of the game: We hit Kyle on a crossing route for a pretty big play and we get going there… We had two more drives really in real time and then we didn't do anything on first down."

There's more on this loss. There's more to this loss. And we can break it down even further, but in the end, Ryan probably summed it up best:

"I thought they played very well," he said of Dallas. "I thought we played poorly... We can do better than that, and we need to."

And perhaps that's all there is to say.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: 'We can't let it beat us twice:' Why Falcons must move on quickly from Dallas Cowboys loss

Falcons looking forward to Thursday night football, chance at redemption after lopsided loss
news

Arthur Smith: Falcons outcoached, outplayed by Cowboys

Smith said the Falcons were 'avalanched' in the second quarter. 
news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 10 contest vs. Dallas Cowboys

Falcons on wrong end of lopsided result against Dak Prescott, NFC powerhouse
news

Inactives: Falcons to rely on "unsung heroes" against Dallas Cowboys

Lee Smith ruled out with a back injury
news

What you need to know about Dante Fowler's return

The Falcons announce that Dante Fowler has been activated off IR. In a corresponding move, fellow OLB Steven Means is placed on IR.
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means to injured reserve; two Falcons downgraded to out vs. Dallas Cowboys

Lee Smith, Jonathan Bullard won't play in NFC showdown
news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to face Dallas

The Falcons have an opportunity to get above .500, what do they need to do to get there against the Cowboys? 
news

What goes on, why there's value, in Dean Pees 'signal callers meeting'

Grady Jarrett says meeting 'helps us from a leadership standpoint,' gives players a chance to chime in on game plan
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means among three Falcons doubtful to play Dallas Cowboys

Kendall Sheffield ruled out of big contest in Dallas
news

Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to Dallas for final NFC East battle of the season
news

Bair Mail: On safety(?!?) Cordarrelle Patterson, Terry Fontenot finding hidden gems, filling in for Calvin Ridley and more

We answer (tons of) your questions in Friday's mailbag

Top News

Bair: 'We can't let it beat us twice:' Why Falcons must move on quickly from Dallas Cowboys loss

'We didn't do hardly anything well': Statistics tell the story of the Falcons loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Arthur Smith: Falcons outcoached, outplayed by Cowboys

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 10 contest vs. Dallas Cowboys

Advertising