'We didn't do hardly anything well': Statistics tell the story of the Falcons loss to the Dallas Cowboys

As for the offensive unit, Ryan and Smith agreed the Falcons' first two drives of the game had the rhythm they wanted, but the offensive attack stalled and sputtered after that. From there, Ryan said, the game "got ugly quick."

As the stat line shows, the Falcons struggled to convert on third down, but they also struggled to get drives going at times.

Atlanta went three-and-out four times nearly in a row from the second quarter to their first drive of the third quarter. In all four of those three-and-out instances, the Falcons either had a play for no gain or lost yardage via a tackle for a loss or sack on their first down play. This made it difficult for the Falcons to convert in third and long situations.

"Early down success is huge," Smith said. "It's the difference in the first play of the game: We hit Kyle on a crossing route for a pretty big play and we get going there… We had two more drives really in real time and then we didn't do anything on first down."

There's more on this loss. There's more to this loss. And we can break it down even further, but in the end, Ryan probably summed it up best:

"I thought they played very well," he said of Dallas. "I thought we played poorly... We can do better than that, and we need to."