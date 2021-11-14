Arthur Smith: Falcons outcoached, outplayed by Cowboys

As Dustin Colquitt wound up to punt, Dorance Armstrong broke through the Falcons protection and blocked the punt with his right arm. Defensive back Nahshon Wright jumped on the fumble in the end zone for a Dallas touchdown, and the Cowboys added a two-point conversion to go into halftime leading 36-3. All told, they scored 29-points in the second quarter, their most ever in franchise history.

"Responsibility falls on me," Smith said. "I gotta get this team ready to go. We're lucky it only counts as one, and we got to turn around, and we gotta play a really good New England team that's on a roll in our home stadium on Thursday… When you score three points, and you give a 43, It's a pretty bad day at the office, but give credit to the Cowboys. Like I said, we were outcoached and outplayed."

Just last week, the Cowboys were in the Falcons position. With six minutes remaining in the game against the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys were down 30-0, their six-game win streak snapped, and players and coaches looked dejected on the sidelines.

Now the Cowboys were on the opposite side of the avalanche, and that is the nature of the NFL. While a loss like this can feel much more significant than just one game, the Falcons will have to forget about this loss quickly with just three days to recover before taking on the New England Patriots.

And the Falcons have a leader in Ryan who has been through tough losses like this before.

In his thirteenth season, he's mastered the art of having a short memory. While Ryan admitted the loss was disappointing and that he and the Falcons played poorly, he knows how quickly things can change in the NFL.

"Days like today happen, and it's disappointing," Ryan said. "... That's what happens when you are going against a good football team – things get ugly quickly.

"It's part of being a professional and being mentally tough. When you get knocked down, you gotta get back up quick… We gotta have a great attitude getting into the building tomorrow so we can play our best Thursday night."