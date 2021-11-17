Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson a game-time decision vs. New England Patriots, three other Falcons ruled out

Jaylinn Hawkins, Daren Bates, Hayden Hurst on Atlanta Falcons injury report

Nov 17, 2021 at 03:44 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Falcons offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson was formally considered questionable to play the New England Patriots, according to the team's official injury report. The report was released on Wednesday afternoon, stating that Patterson has an ankle injury.

Head coach Arthur Smith said in his Wednesday morning press conference that Patterson's status will be uncertain until just before Thursday night's game.

"He has practiced all week and it has been a short week," Smith said. "It's not like it has been a Junction Boys style practice, but he has participated. We'll make the best decision tomorrow, probably pregame. We'll take this one all the way up."

RELATED CONTENT:

There's more certainty around some other injured Falcons. Tight end Hayden Hurst, linebacker Daren Bates and cornerback Kendall Sheffield have all been ruled out against the Patriots.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is considered questionable. He was active but didn't play against the Cowboys.

The Falcons will miss every player who could be out against New England, but there's a lot to make up for if Patterson can't play. After all, he plays running back, receiver and is the primary kick returner.

"I look at it like this: Whatever comes our way, we're in the solution business," Smith said. "That's what they pay me to do. They pay be to coach and to try and problem solve. That's my job every day. I don't worry about things you can't control. ... I know this. They'll kick the ball off at 8:20 [p.m.] tomorrow night, and we'll be ready to compete."

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

