How Russell Gage, Falcons receivers help each other during 'slumps'

Ryan completed just nine of 21 passes for 117 yards, and the receiving group caught just four receptions on the day. Zaccheaus led the way with two catches for 22 yards, Frank Darby and Tajae Sharpe had one apiece, and Russell Gage finished with no receptions on three targets.

"You have your good days; you have your bad days," Gage said. "As a team, we just didn't play well, catches or not, we were not hitting on all cylinders… There were things I could've done better. There were things as an offense we could've done better. There's things you could look at all over. There's things I could've done better to get separation. I keep reiterating, but the biggest thing when I look at the film; we just didn't play well as a group."

Gage was in a similar position just three weeks ago when the Falcons lost to the Panthers, and he finished with zero targets. When he is struggling in moments or in games like the Panthers or Cowboys losses, Gage says the wide receiver group has been who he leans on for support and advice.

"No one understands the receiver side better than another receiver," Gage said. "So we kinda talk all as a group kinda break things down, so it kinda helps to understand…The guys OZ [Olamide Zaccheaus], Taj[ae] [Sharpe], [Christian] Blake they help me get over what kinda slump I am in."

And with reports that Cordarrelle Patterson may be out for the Falcons Thursday night game, Gage knows that the receivers will need to step up and is prepared.