What Dean Pees knows about Bill Belichick's teams: 'They can change overnight'

He explained he's seen first hand how he's done it, too. He's seen Belichick send out an offense with an empty back field for an entire quarter, going no-huddle and moving down the field with speed.

Now, he sees this Patriots team attack meticulously on the ground, running out of a two-back formation that the Falcons haven't seen.

"But I said don't be surprised because he can come out and throw the ball every down for the first 10 downs," Pees said. "They can change overnight."

When talking about the physicality of which Smith spoke on, Pees used the example of New England's running backs. He said they're as downhill runners as they come. They don't avoid contact. They welcome it. And he knows that mentality and teaching comes from the man at the helm.

This offensive attack can be a grinder, Pees said.

"They tell those guys that they aren't trying to get a touchdown. They are, but they are trying to get a first down," Pees said. "You ever watch them, they don't jump cut. They don't take a six-yard gain and try to turn it into a 30-yard gain. They take a six-yard gain and try to turn it into a nine- or 10-yard gain, and some times that will turn into a bigger gain."

Pees continued with the example of the New England backfield, saying it's almost a dare: "You're going to have to tackle me and get me down," the defensive coordinator said.

He noted that mentality is seen across the board with this Patriots team finding itself on quite the tear, winning their last four. The Falcons have their work cut out for them on Thursday, and that physicality is a big reason why.