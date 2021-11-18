Five things to watch as the Falcons face New England on Thursday night

4. The need for a more balanced offensive attack

The Falcons are well aware that there needs to be positive steps taken forward in the run game in order for this offense to produce the way it wants to.

"We would certainly like to be more efficient and more balanced than we've been up until this point," Ryan said. "But you know, that's part of this game. It's my job and responsibility to go out there and try and make it happen and do the best I can with however the day is shaken out. I haven't done it. I didn't do it. At certain times I've done a good enough job. I didn't do a good enough job this past week."

Ryan has said before that it takes all 11 of the Falcons offensive unit working together for the run game to work, and that's true.