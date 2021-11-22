Arthur Smith said the Falcons haven't 'put together a complete game:' What needs to change in order to do so?  

The Falcons have seen what happens when they do play consistently throughout all three phases. Looking at the examples Smith laid out, they paint a picture of what he's hoping to establish in Atlanta. If we're just using the first half of the Saints game as the primary example, that's what the Falcons want to be. We haven't seen that level of play since, though, and that's the difference in the last two losses.

Smith said simply the Falcons "have to play a lot smarter" than the way they have throughout the last two weeks. It goes without saying the the offense takes on the brunt of this discussion right now for the simple fact they haven't gotten into the endzone since the fourth quarter of the win in New Orleans. For the Falcons to be more consistent on offense, well, it starts with staying away from the "obvious."

The Falcons offensive attack has become too obvious over the last two weeks, per Smith. They are getting into too many situations where they are working from behind the chains or working against the clock to get back into a game. They're having to drop back too many times because the situation has forced their hand. That, Smith said, gets the offense off schedule. And that, in turn, puts pressure on the offensive line's pass protection. If there's no mystery in the run or pass call, there are no surprises. No defense will ever be on its toes.

"If we can stay balanced and stay on track it certainly makes the job of the offensive line easier," Smith said.

Right now, the Falcons are at the mercy of inconsistent play. And until a full game is played with all three phases holding up their end of the bargain, the Falcons won't thrive the way Smith wants - or needs - them to in 2021.