Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot short-term plan, long-term vision for Falcons, offensive line issues and more

The Falcons lost two games in five days and now enter a down weekend that will be spent reflecting on how to fix problems cropping up in recent losses.

That's the focus of your mailbag submissions as well. Falcons fans want to see a better product in the short and long term. You all also seem to understand that starts up front.

RELATED CONTENT:

I hate bagging on offensive linemen, who get zero credit when things go right and tons of blame when it doesn't. We also can't ignore the deficiencies in that area.

We take a look at the front, the Falcons short-term plans and long-term vision in this Friday edition of Bair Mail:

Willis Walker from Montgomery, Ala.

I just watched my Falcons lose to the Pats and must be honest, it was another tough game to watch. I know that we are under new leadership and it takes time to develop their goals and agenda, but I am lost in regards to what those goals are and what the agenda for the team is. The wheels came off on Sunday and the transmission fell out on last night. Please help me understand.

Bair: The Falcons have a difficult task of trying to win as much as possible while getting right with the salary cap, while making the correct roster moves to fortify a roster thinned by some mistakes in free agency and the draft. That will take time and a lot of smart decisions to dig out of their current lot, to create the financial flexibility to supplement a young foundation with impactful free agents entering their prime.