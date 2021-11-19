A "frustrating" loss to the New England Patriots dissected: Inside Tori's Notebook

It's been an emotionally stifling five days

Smith was very candid about the emotional rollercoaster this team has been on since its win in New Orleans two Sundays ago. Smith talked about getting back to .500 after that victory, feeling pretty good about a "big divisional win." But then, in five days, feelings shifted.

"And then you play Dallas and then on a short week you come back and play New England," Smith said, "it's about as rough as you could feel after the emotions of getting back to 4-4."

Smith said simply that the Falcons deserve to be where they're at, with a now 4-6 record.

"We haven't played well enough," he said.

But Smith also added that you have to keep a little perspective, especially when considering how much parity there is in the league this year. He said the Falcons have to wash what was a "frustrating" five days and two losses without scoring a touchdown.

On Thursday night, Smith said that though it feels "ugly," the Falcons are "going to figure this out." He reiterated that same sentiment on Friday. The Falcons are not 1-9, he said. If they swing it, they're still in it. But there are things that need to be fixed in order to do so.