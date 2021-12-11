Analyzing Falcons roster moves ahead of rematch with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC -- The Falcons will get a prominent target back for Matt Ryan on Sunday with Atlanta activating Hayden Hurst from injured reserve. Hurst has missed the last three games on IR with an ankle injury that he suffered late in the Dallas game.
Hurst was designated to return to practice earlier this week.
RELATED CONTENT:
His return is good news for a Falcons offense that has struggled at times to finish drives. Having Hurst back could also be a positive development for the likes of Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts.
In other Saturday moves, the Falcons are signing Qadree Ollison to the active roster and releasing Wayne Gallman. After the Falcons Thursday night loss to New England in which Ollison ran for 34 yards on nine carries, Arthur Smith said the coaching staff believed the running back had earned his carries. And it seems they are giving him his shot by signing him.
In one final move, the Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on safety Shawn Williams.