Report: Erik Harris out for season after suffering injury vs. Panthers

Harris was a significant defensive contributor, with 12 starts in as many games played. He had 64 tackles, including three for a loss, and eight passes defensed. He also had two quarterback hits.

Harris signed a one-year deal with Atlanta during the offseason and was a regular starter alongside Duron Harmon. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Jaylinn Hawkins stepped in after Harris got hurt, and it's fair to expect he'll assume Harris' spot in the starting lineup and become more of a three-down player. The Cal product has shown quality play when given the opportunity and has earn more snaps as the season progressed. Richie Grant could be more of a factor at safety -- he has played more in the slot than anything else -- with Harris unavailable.