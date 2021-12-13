Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Falcons run game trending up, offensive line improvements and some NFL Draft possibilities

LAVONIA, Ga. -- I went to Cracker Barrel for the first time on Monday afternoon. Check another box on immersing myself in Southern staples.

Tori McElhaney, Kris Rhim and I stopped at one in Lavonia, on our drive back from Charlotte. It was a a scene, man. I couldn't believe the size of the gift shop in the lobby, the rockers posted outside or the fact we were the youngest patrons by a mile. It was both kitschy and awesome.

Tori recommended the chicken 'n dumplings. I had that, biscuits, mac and cheese and some hash brown casserole. In a word, legit.

Before you write in and ask if I've been living under a rock and that Cracker Barrel is a national chain, they don't have them anywhere I've lived in California. This was all new.

So I've done the sweet tea thing. I'm a Chik-Fil-A regular. I dig pimento cheese and I'm among the billions calling peaches the best fruit around. Now Cracker Barrel's cross off the list. I even have a Georgia driver's license and Peach State plates. A meal at Waffle House and I'm officially a Georgian.

It was a good stop on the way back from weekend wear the Falcons took a real positive step. We address that progress and look a bit farther down the road in Monday's Bair Mail, which is a bit belated after a long drive home with the Tori and Kris.

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Scott, how about our running game coming on in the last three games? I believe that Patterson, Davis, & Ollison ran the ball for 128 yards today in Charlotte, so doesn't that make it over 100 yards in rushing in three consecutive games in a row? Isn't it crazy to see Patterson and Davis play with a chip on their shoulders, proving that they can consistently rush over 100 yards a game? Can they do it again Sunday in san Francisco?

Bair: You're right, Charlie, that the Falcons run game is trending up. Going over 100 yards once is nice but a singular event. Doing it three times, twice against top run defenses, constitutes a marked improvement.

A large part of that is the offensive line work, allowing backs to get past the line and into the second level before making first contact. That's why you've seen Mike Davis be better recently. He can be a sledgehammer with a full head of steam, a tough runner to bring down who initiates contact on his terms.

Cordarelle Patterson has been running well, and Qadree Ollison's back in the mix after spending most of the year on the practice squad. Running well will help against the 49ers, who have an excellent pass rush the Falcons must neutralize whenever possible. The 49ers have allowed an average of 4.3 yards per carry, suggesting the Falcons could continue running well out west.