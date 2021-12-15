The Falcons are playing 'smarter football': How did this manifest? 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Do you remember when the "playing smarter" mantra first started for the Falcons? I do. It was Thanksgiving week. The Falcons were coming off two disappointing losses to Dallas and New England. And if Arthur Smith said the Falcons needed to play smarter once, he said it 10 times.

He was most frustrated in the self-inflicted wounds he was seeing. The false start penalties and illegal formation calls, limiting those was the first obvious answer to "playing smarter football." But when asked for more examples, Smith broke it down further. Receivers weren't getting the right timing and spacing on their routes. Smith added a note on protection. Simply put: Matt Ryan was getting hit too many times. The Falcons were losing the turnover battle, too.

And then, there was the run game. The Falcons struggled to establish the run time and time again, and this - in turn - hindered their third down production as they were facing more and more third-and-long situations.

Fast forward three weeks (and the three games that came with them) and the Falcons are quite improved in a number of these areas.