What's it going to take for the Falcons to "play smarter football"? Arthur Smith explains

But all of this is through the lens of the offense because, well, Smith is the play caller. There's defensive perspective to be had here, too, even though the defense played quite well against the Patriots on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Brandon Copeland actually had an interesting analogy to share when asked the question about how the defense could contribute to the "playing smarter" conversation. He thought back to last year, when he was playing with Stephon Gilmore in New England. Gilmore is the player he is because of how fast he dissects an offense, Copeland said. And that's something every defender can work to emulate.

"Not only does he have his preparation during the week but also when the huddle is broken based on certain things like the way the receiver lines up, the splits, the formations, he's eliminating three quarters of the playbook right there," Copeland explained. "Then, off the line of scrimmage, based on the stem of the wide receiver, he's narrowed it down to two different routes that the person could be running. He's playing those two routes."