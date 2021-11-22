Bair Mail: On prospects of Cordarrelle Patterson extension,  Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant and defining success in 2021 season

Welcome back, everyone. Hope you all had a nice weekend with the Falcons off over that stretch and either got outside to explore your area or parked it in front of NFL RedZone with a frosty beverage and some snacks.

Now I'm back, recharged and ready for the Falcons home stretch. Let's kick it off with this Monday Bair Mail.

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Scott, Terry Fontenot was able to sign Cordarrelle Patterson last off-season to one year deal for only $3 million, and I read that Spotrac estimates that it would cost the falcons about $6.2 million to sign Cordarrelle Patterson to a 2 year contract extension if Patterson chooses not to test free agency, so don't you think that terry Fontenot needs to hurry and try to sign Patterson to a two year extension asap?

Bair: So much of this is about cap space, Charlie. And whether Cordarrelle Patterson wants to test free agency, which is a real possibility coming off a career year this deep into his NFL tenure. Most non-quarterbacks don't have an opportunity to cash in this late. Patterson does, and it may be his best chance to do so.