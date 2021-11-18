Inactives: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins availability vs. New England Patriots

Three noteworthy defensive linemen listed as part of the Falcons inactives

Nov 18, 2021 at 06:51 PM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons will be without one of their best offensive weapons against the Patriots as Cordarrelle Patterson was ruled out for Thursday night's game. Patterson was limited throughout practice this week with an ankle injury, and Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that he would be a game-time decision. Without Patterson the Falcons will have to rely on a by-committee approach when it comes to the offensive attack.

In other inactives news, the Falcons will be without Jaylinn Hawkins, too. He is also dealing with an ankle injury. Dean Pees said on Wednesday that the safety was injured before the Dallas game. He was unable to play this past Sunday and was limited throughout practice this week.

The Falcons have chosen to keep a number of rotational defensive linemen out, including former starter Tyeler Davison. Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky also join Davison on the inactives list.

The Falcons are also down a tight end as the organization announced earlier on Thursday that Hayden Hurst (ankle) was to be placed on injured reserves, along with OLB and special teams player Daren Bates (groin), too. To make up for a lack of depth in certain areas, the Falcons signed OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee and TE Parker Hesse to the active 53-man roster. They also used a standard practice squad elevation on WR Marvin Hall and safety Shawn Williams. With Josh Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list, this made room for RB Qadree Ollison, who the Falcons used a COVID-19 elevation on.

Here's the full list of the Falcons inactives:

13 WR Christian Blake

20 CB Kendall Sheffield

32 S Jaylinn Hawkins

50 DL John Cominsky

90 DL Marlon Davidson

96 DL Tyeler Davison

84 RB Cordarrelle Patterson

