Wyche: Adversity will test Falcons resolve, character

Character, entering Week 12, will be more important than ever. Wins are not the only goal. Establishing a foundation is as well.

Over the past two games, the Falcons have been outscored 68-3 at the hands of Dallas and New England. There is no shame in losing to two of the better teams in the NFL.

However, failing to score a touchdown in the NFL, let alone in two consecutive games, is a hard thing to do. The rules are designed for offenses to score. The proof is what other teams have done against a Falcons defense that has competed like crazy of late.

Sure, the Falcons didn't have their top two offensive weapons – Cordarrelle Patterson – in the 25-0 shutout to New England.

The Cardinals didn't have their starting quarterback, running back or wide receiver at Seattle and still won. The Ravens won without quarterback Lamar Jackson. Being without won't wash right now.

Unless, of course, your team is without character.

Atlanta's upcoming game at Jacksonville will show Coach Arthur Smith, GM Terry Fontenot, quarterback Matt Ryan and any player with backbone who's down to ride.

[A quick aside, Ryan has shown more toughness, leadership and pride than at nearly any point of his career. Watching the abuse he is taking and still getting up and getting after it the way he has is appreciated and respected across the league].

The Jags won't be easy pickings. There are people in that building who view this as a game against Atlanta as one they can win to get to 3-8. On paper, the Falcons, with a veteran quarterback in Ryan, should be able to beat a team that averages 15.9 points per game.

Then again, the Jags haven't been shutout this season.