'We took a step in this past game:' Falcons defense looking to build on positives from Patriots performance

That's a solid rebound from an embarrassing moment. The defense struggled mightily against the Dallas Cowboys. They gave up 43 points, were 9-for-17 on third and fourth down and allowed five touchdowns on as many red zone trips.

They couldn't stop the Cowboys but found a way to slow the previously red-hot Patriots. They were much stronger on third down and in the red zone, allowing a decent amount of yards but few points. That's how this defense can succeed, even without the exemplary pass rush some others possess.

It still wasn't good enough to get a win, which requires solid efforts from more than one phase of the game.

"You go back to the Dallas game and all three phases took turns falling apart at moments," safety Erik Harris said on Monday. "The defense, we took a step in this past game. You go back and look at all of our film and you have to play a complete game in all three phases. For this team to thrive, all three phases have to play well."

Doing well once doesn't constitute a trend. They'll need to back up a solid performance as a unit with another one Sunday at Jacksonville, where the Falcons will look to build on some defensive pluses as they continue to learn and grow within Dean Pees' system.

"This is a growing process," Terrell said after Thursday's game. "We have to keep stacking good performances. We have to count on each other getting the job done, limiting explosives and keeping them out of the end zone."

Getting to that point, of repeating a solid performance, isn't rocket science.