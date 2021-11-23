NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cardinals back on top, Chiefs keep rising and Falcons tumble after loss

Power rankings are hard to do this season. There are so many upsets that teams are rising and falling over a huge range from week to week. That happens when the Titans lose to the Texans for goodness sakes. The Colts whacked the Bills and the Vikings beat the rival Packers in more minor upsets, but the top 10 went through some upheaval (again) following Sunday's results.
The Falcons took a tumble, as one would expect, following that 25-0 loss to New England on Thursday Night Football.
Let's take a look at how the entire league stacks up in our Week 12 NFL power rankings: