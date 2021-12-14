When Robinson joined Atlanta in 2008 as a scouting assistant, he did everything from the college and pro levels. From picking up a player from the airport and bringing him to the facility for a tryout to studying film for hours.

"Whatever needs to be done, you're doing it," Robinson said with a smile.

The experience helped Robinson understand the volume of work that goes into evaluating players. After three years as an assistant, Robinson was promoted to Mid-Atlantic scout in 2011. He was responsible for places like North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and parts of Georgia.

After two years in that role, Robinson quickly worked up the personnel department ranks. First, he was elevated to the Southeastern regional scout, then Eastern regional scout, which is responsible for the eastern half of the United States, before being promoted to director of college scouting in 2019.

The Falcons have had four coaches over Robinson's 13 years, all with different styles and schemes, which makes the approach for scouts different. Players they may have liked for a prior coaching staff may not fit a new coach's vision or scheme.

With Fontenot and Smith in their first seasons, Robinson and his staff had to make those adjustments coming into this season. Still, the changes are not drastic; it is as simple as adjusting a grocery list.

"You want to know what you're shopping for, right?" Robinson said. "When you go to the grocery store, you have a list. On your list, you have the kind of scheme we're running, and you wanna make sure you have a guy that fits your scheme because not every guy fits your scheme."

While Robinson admitted that some players are so talented that they fit any scheme, the point remains the same. For Robinson and the rest of the scouts, the most critical adjustment with a new regime is securing a clear understanding of the coach and general manager's vision to scout the best players to make that a reality.

"Everything's been great here with [Arthur Smith] and his staff and identifying what we want in terms of scheme, fit, type of player we want on the team, on the field, in the locker room," Robinson said. "And with Terry [Fontenot], it's the same thing.