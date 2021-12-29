Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was NFC defensive player of the week, the NFL announced on Tuesday.
The honor was well deserved.
He played a massive role in Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions, including the game-sealing interception with less than a minute left. Oluokun was just steps from the goal line when he made that play, when the Lions were driving for a decisive score.
Foye wasn't just good on that defensive stand. He was awesome all game, totaling 14 tackles, including one for a loss, a pass defensed and that crucial interception. He made some excellent plays defending the run from a middle linebacker spot where he has thrived in 2021.
"As he's continued to play, he's really taken charge of this defense, and he runs the show out there," head coach Arthur Smith said. "So, he's embraced his role and run with it this year. It has been fun to watch his progress."
Oluokun has the second-most tackles this season, with 166 tackles through 16 games. He also has seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in a season where he has become one of the league's best and most consistent middle linebackers.