Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Yale product played a huge role in Falcons victory over Detroit Lions, including game-sealing interception

Dec 29, 2021 at 08:40 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_21_gameday_w16_foye-player-of-the-week_social_16x9

Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was NFC defensive player of the week, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

The honor was well deserved.

RELATED CONTENT:

He played a massive role in Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions, including the game-sealing interception with less than a minute left. Oluokun was just steps from the goal line when he made that play, when the Lions were driving for a decisive score.

Foye wasn't just good on that defensive stand. He was awesome all game, totaling 14 tackles, including one for a loss, a pass defensed and that crucial interception. He made some excellent plays defending the run from a middle linebacker spot where he has thrived in 2021.

"As he's continued to play, he's really taken charge of this defense, and he runs the show out there," head coach Arthur Smith said. "So, he's embraced his role and run with it this year. It has been fun to watch his progress."

Oluokun has the second-most tackles this season, with 166 tackles through 16 games. He also has seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in a season where he has become one of the league's best and most consistent middle linebackers.

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The two rookies join others like Brandon Copeland and Tajae Sharpe who are already on the list.
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

news

"A new emphasis:" How Steve Sabo, pro personnel scouts are scouring NFL talent pool to help build Falcons back up

Terry Fontenot's commitment to roster churn, pro scouting, has Falcons searching nonstop for free-agent gems
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions
news

'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Pitts broke a bevy of records in the win over the Lions, including Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for yards in a single season as a tight end.
news

Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

Arthur Smith said during the week that Pitts is only scratching the surface of what he will be in this league. He "continued to excel" against the Lions. 
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo, Kyle Pitts breaking records and NFL Draft needs

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: Securing one-score wins proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture

Rookie head coach establishing confidence, proper late-game mindset required to win close games
news

'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta is 7-2 in 2021 in games decided by one possession. 
news

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Pitts broke Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for receiving yards as a tight end, moving him to second all-time in NFL history in receiving yards for a rookie tight-end. 

Top News

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith partnership, Falcons role players and more

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

Advertising