'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Pitts has made plays like those all season and made them look easy. It comes from practicing the deep ball countless times, building chemistry and timing with Ryan.

"It's hard to put a number on it," Ryan said on practicing deep routes with Pitts. "He probably gets annoyed with me 'cause he's got to do all the running. I'm just throwing it up there. I do hammer home with those guys; the way you get better is you work at it. You do it over and over and over, and then you just fall into rhythm during the game."

Beyond that big play, Pitts was crucial in keeping the chains moving for the falcons, especially in the second half, where he reeled in four receptions for 81 yards. One of his biggest plays came on a third and five, game tied at thirteen in the fourth quarter. Pitts snagged a 19-yard reception that put the Falcons in the red zone, setting up a touchdown for Hayden Hurst.

"Those are huge," Ryan said of Pitts' shorter receptions. "...I see that continuing to expand through his career. I'm certainly proud of him. That rookie year is not an easy year, and he's continued to push and excel."

Pitts finished the game with six catches for 102 yards in the win over the Lions. His big day put him at 949 yards on the season, passing Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most yards in franchise history. Not to mention, his 64 receptions are the third by a rookie tight end ever, and receiving yards are second to only Mike Ditka (1,076).

Passing Gonzalez's record meant the world to Pitts. He always admired the smooth and savvy way Gonzalez played and his dunking touchdown celebration, which is now illegal in the NFL.