'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

From the offensive perspective, they're grateful, thankful and pensive about the final minutes of the game.

"As a player, you'd always rather be on the field," Matt Ryan said of those late-game situations. "I would always rather have the ball in my hands to try and determine the outcome that way, but being a part of a team, that's not how it is. Sometimes you have to trust other players to make the plays."

On Sunday, that player was Oluokun and his ultimately game-winning interception. And with the win, the Falcons are now 7-2 in games decided by one possession.

What's interesting about this 7-2 record of games, though, is that every unit has had its moment. Offense has put together a game-winning drive or two. Defense has come up with a handful of necessary stops, Sunday's being just one of a few. And Younghoe Koo continues to be the Falcons king of special teams excitement, winning a couple of these games on important, walk-off field goals.

The good teams that win? Oluokun said simply: "That's what they do. They know how to win situational football moments." But it can't be just one unit that does this. It has to be the team in its entirety.

"You've gotta trust all three phases," Ryan said, "and at different times throughout the year all three phases have stepped up for us."

This is - at its core - a shift in both late-game production, but also a change in late-game mindset ushered in by Smith, this new coaching staff and this front office. There's a grit that perhaps wasn't there before.

Ryan called this 2021 Falcons team a "gritty group," and they can add this 20-16 win over the Lions as another example of that grit.