Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

There are always lofty expectations placed on a top 10 Draft pick... let alone the No. 4 overall pick... let alone the highest drafted tight end in the history of the Draft. Before Pitts had ever even stepped foot in a pro team's facility, people were (as Smith likes to say) already getting his bronze bust ready for his one-day Hall of Fame induction.

The expectation was for him to come in in Year 1 and be the "unicorn" pre-Draft analyzers everywhere called him. The expectation was for him to break these records, to be this special player for the Falcons and across the league. The expectation was for him to be the golden child of an evolving tight end position.

What's absolutely insane about all of this is that he does this, he becomes this in his rookie year, and there's almost a shrug that happens across the league. Forget that he met and surpassed some of these expectations, people simply say, 'Cool. He did it.' It's almost a foregone conclusion people already came to, that Pitts would become what he ultimately did in his first year.

It's almost like the expectations placed on Pitts have dwindled the shimmer and shine of what he actually did by meeting them. Oh, he did it? Sweet. He was supposed to.

"I think things can get lost like that because there's just so much hype to start out with," Smith said. "It does kind of jade your thought process."

And think about it in this way, too: What if he didn't meet said expectations? He would be considered a wash, a No. 4 overall pick the new Falcons front office "missed." Should have drafted a quarterback, everyone everywhere would have said.

There's immense pressure in that thinking, that if he does anything less than reach the goals others set for him, he's not worthy of the spot in which he was drafted. Good thing he did reach those goals, though, right? It follows along with the age-old notion that no one can ever do anything to please anyone. If he doesn't reach those goals, he's a wash. If he does, good, he was supposed to.