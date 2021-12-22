Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be 

Never one to overhype someone too much, though, Smith said basing Pitts' thinking in reality and not the over sensationalization of social media is how the Falcons help their No. 4 overall draft pick adjust to life in the league. And so far, they've been impressed by the way Pitts has carried himself in his rookie year.

Smith noted some people can't handle the hype and responsibility that comes with the territory of being a top five draft pick.

Pitts can.

"He's got a ways to go. He's a rookie. He's 21 years old," Smith said. "But he works every day and he has the right mindset."

Sometimes that work can go unnoticed. Other times it is progress that is difficult to pick up on when a first round draft pick comes in. There's an expectation already thrust upon them to be game-changing starters in the league on Day 1. But Matt Ryan said there are little ways in which Pitts has progressed that many may not pick up on.

Ryan explained Pitts' craft in his route running abilities has evolved. And in that, Ryan said the biggest difference in the Pitts who came into the league vs. the Pitts he sees playing now lies in his route releases.

"Releases are the key," Ryan said. "There is such great pass rushing in this league that if you're not winning routes within the first two or three yards it's going to be tough to have the time to be able to make those things come to life. I think he's continued to get better at that."

Communication between the veteran quarterback and the rookie tight end has continued to grow, too. There's a comfortability and awareness there now.

"There's less time between the two of us communicating what I expect on certain plays," Ryan said. "That's where you see a lot of growth, too."

Ryan said, ultimately, there are certain players you play with that can do special things and you have to give them the best opportunities to do that, to be that. Ryan said Pitts is one of those players, and he sees many opportunities ahead of him to continue to grow and evolve into one of the most exciting and talented young tight ends in the league.

And Smith, in his own way, agreed.