Breaking down the Falcons "sour" loss to San Francisco 49ers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Taking a look back at the emotions that encapsulated the 31-13 loss for the Falcons.

Dec 20, 2021 at 04:01 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211219_ATLatSF_BM1_3084
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

IN THE AIR, ROUGHLY 22,000 FEET UP — When a game goes the way Sunday's loss did for the Falcons, I tend to assume the last thing you want to do is rehash it. But sometimes that's exactly what needs to happen to properly move on. At least, that's what I am telling myself as I write, anyways. 

In the Falcons 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, there was a lot that just didn't go right for Atlanta. After the game, Duron Harmon described feeling "sour" about the way the game transpired. I thought that was a solid word choice. And as I looked back at the notes I took throughout the game I realized that I, too, described moments of the game with the usage of a single word. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Of the three I've chosen to break down the day after the loss, I am sure they are words you would use to describe this game, too.

Frustration

I will preface this section by saying this is only my second season covering the Falcons. As a resident of Georgia - and for the last five years, Atlanta - I have taken in my fair share of Falcons games, but I wouldn't say I have seen every single game of Matt Ryan's career. I have seen a lot, but not every single one. But enough to know what type of leader Ryan is. He's always seemed to be the epitome of the old cliche of can't-get-too-high-or-too-low.

Looking back on Sunday, I feel as though it's been a long time since I've seen Ryan as visibly frustrated as he was early in the game. 

At one point, Ryan's frustration almost seemed to represent how an entire fanbase was feeling about what was happening with the offense. 

The unit failed to punch the ball in from the one yard line after special teams recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff. There were - of course - palpable frustrations because of the 49ers goal line stand. But they didn't boil over until the Falcons next drive. 

Atlanta had pretty solid field position. It wasn't the 12 yard line, but it was still just inside San Francisco territory. Ryan scrambled for a seven yard pick up on first down, and he handed it off to Cordarrelle Patterson on the next play for a gain of two. The Falcons were then looking at a third and short situation, but Jalen Mayfield jumped. The Falcons were pushed back five yards. Then, something happened operationally. I couldn't tell what exactly happened if I am being honest. It could have been a number of things. Perhaps the call came in late or the offense couldn't get set. Whatever it was, Ryan was forced to call the Falcons second timeout within the first two drives. 

Again, it was as visibly frustrated as I've seen Ryan in a while. He said after the game it was the heat of the moment, a typical football response from a leader trying to get his team working cohesively and intellectually. Looking back, it was a frustration that lingered as the Falcons offense struggled to get into the end zone all day.

3min_highlight_SF_ATL

Sweetness 

If Harmon said the game in and of itself left the Falcons feeling "sour," then there was one - and only one - sweet feeling. And that was Russell Gage, who was the Hershey's bar in the midst of a bucket of sour gummy worms. 

Gage finished the day with 91 receiving yards on eight receptions. He made a few plays for the Falcons that deserve their own highlight reel. There was an impressive touchdown catch in the second quarter, and a 21-yard acrobatic catch that literally had me writing "woah" in the margins after half time.

Gage has emerged in the last month of the season. Thinking back, it's interesting to see his rise in production as the season has gone on. He started the season with a high ankle sprain that was a peskier injury than he said he was expecting. Missing a few games, Gage returned, but the production really didn't. He wasn't targeted much, sometimes not at all. 

But Arthur Smith and Dave Ragone and Ryan, too, were all confident that Gage's targets would come. They have, and with them the added bonus for a player in a contract year. 

It was rather sweet to see Gage's emergence in both style and production increase as the weeks have gone on. It doesn't make the loss any less sour, but from an individual standpoint, Gage is arguably playing his best football as we speak.

Russ_TD_Mossed_thumb

Disappointment 

I wrote this at the end of the third quarter. It was probably a little early to give this loss this moniker, but once San Francisco scored in the final minutes of the third quarter to stretch their lead to 31-13, it felt fitting. 

I said this in our Falcons Final Whistle podcast after the loss that this as much - if not more - than any other loss this season felt deflating and disappointing. I said I felt this way because we had finally seen progress and steps being taken in the right direction.

The Falcons were running the ball better. They were much better on third down. Defensively, they were holding their own and making plays and winning the turnover battle. We were actively seeing all of that happening. 

There was growth seen over the last three to four weeks of the season. I went into the game against the 49ers feeling as though - even if the Falcons lost - that the evidence of growth would still be there. But on Sunday, I felt as if the Falcons took a step back. 

I think that was what was so disappointing about the loss: I feel like I know - and have seen - this team play better. They didn't on Sunday, and they have the loss and the likely insurmountable playoff odds because of it.

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's first season, short-yardage struggles, upgrades up front, NFL Draft needs and where Falcons go from here

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Was the accumulation of explosive plays in loss to 49ers where things went wrong for Falcons? Yes and no

Tori's Takeaways: Arthur Smith said the explosive plays are a misnomer of the game. Problems lay in situational mistakes for the Falcons. 
news

Bair: Falcons let biggest playoff opportunity since 2017 slip away

Falcons suffer significant setback by losing high-stakes contest with 49ers
news

Russell Gage shines on tough day for Falcons offense

Gage has evolved into one of the Falcons' most consistent offensive weapons. 
news

Three gut reactions from Falcons game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons suffered a 31-13 loss to the 49ers in crucial game with major playoff implications
news

Inactives: Updating the game day status of Dante Fowler vs. San Francisco 49ers

The switch up at backup quarterback continues with Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks.
news

Bair: Stakes have been raised, playoffs can be mentioned, entering massive 49ers clash

Victory puts Falcons in realistic position to make the postseason
news

Five things to watch as Falcons head west to face San Francisco 49ers

This is a must-win game for the Falcons, and 49ers, too. Exactly who comes out on top has a number of playoff implications for the NFC.
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan under pressure, a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, playoff odds and more

Your questions get answers in Friday's Bair Mail
news

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable
news

Who will win, Falcons or 49ers? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to San Francisco for a match up with major NFC playoff implications

Top News

Breaking down the Falcons "sour" loss to San Francisco 49ers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's first season, short-yardage struggles, upgrades up front, NFL Draft needs and where Falcons go from here

Bair: Falcons let biggest playoff opportunity since 2017 slip away

Russell Gage shines on tough day for Falcons offense

Advertising