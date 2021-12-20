Breaking down the Falcons "sour" loss to San Francisco 49ers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Frustration

I will preface this section by saying this is only my second season covering the Falcons. As a resident of Georgia - and for the last five years, Atlanta - I have taken in my fair share of Falcons games, but I wouldn't say I have seen every single game of Matt Ryan's career. I have seen a lot, but not every single one. But enough to know what type of leader Ryan is. He's always seemed to be the epitome of the old cliche of can't-get-too-high-or-too-low.

Looking back on Sunday, I feel as though it's been a long time since I've seen Ryan as visibly frustrated as he was early in the game.

At one point, Ryan's frustration almost seemed to represent how an entire fanbase was feeling about what was happening with the offense.

The unit failed to punch the ball in from the one yard line after special teams recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff. There were - of course - palpable frustrations because of the 49ers goal line stand. But they didn't boil over until the Falcons next drive.

Atlanta had pretty solid field position. It wasn't the 12 yard line, but it was still just inside San Francisco territory. Ryan scrambled for a seven yard pick up on first down, and he handed it off to Cordarrelle Patterson on the next play for a gain of two. The Falcons were then looking at a third and short situation, but Jalen Mayfield jumped. The Falcons were pushed back five yards. Then, something happened operationally. I couldn't tell what exactly happened if I am being honest. It could have been a number of things. Perhaps the call came in late or the offense couldn't get set. Whatever it was, Ryan was forced to call the Falcons second timeout within the first two drives.