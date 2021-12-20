Was the accumulation of explosive plays in loss to 49ers where things went wrong for Falcons? Yes and no

They were giving receivers too much space in the secondary. The Falcons pass rush wasn't affecting Jimmy Garoppolo. And the 49ers ran the ball the way they wanted to, getting through the line of scrimmage and into "the deep void of the second level" of the defense. And at the end of the day, that's essentially what the 49ers did all afternoon: They did what they wanted to do because they could.

"Run the ball, play action, run the ball, play action," Harmon explained. "That's how they were able to get those big plays."

From an offensive perspective, though, Arthur Smith made a point to note that the accumulation of explosive plays means little if you're not scoring in the red zone, which the Falcons didn't.

"Sometimes explosive plays can be a misnomer," Smith said. "At the end of the day, it came down to situational football and we didn't punch it in there."