Russell Gage shines on tough day for Falcons offense

It was the play the Falcons needed. Points they had to secure to keep pace in the most important game of the season, and Gage stepped up. The touchdown silenced the crowd at Levi's Stadium, and the Falcons were back in the game. Their playoff chances still in sight.

"That brings energy to the team, and that was a heck of a catch," Duron Harmon said. "He had two heck of a catches when he went up there and got the ball today. It's good to see Russ steadily improving, getting more and more comfortable, and each week he comes up with a big catch every week."

But the momentum stopped there.

The Falcons' offense struggled to move the ball down the field, and Ryan was constantly under pressure, sacked three times on the day, including a strip-sack, in the Falcons 31-13 loss. Gage was a bright spot in the offense – along with Kyle Pitts, who had multiple big catches late in the game. Gage finished with eight catches, 91 yards, and a touchdown, including another "You got Mossed" worthy catch later in the game.

Sunday's performance continued a stretch of standout performances for Gage. He has caught at least six receptions and had over 60 yards in his last four games, including the best receiving game of his career, where he reeled in eleven catches for 130 yards against the Buccaneers, both career bests.