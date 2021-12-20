Bair: Falcons let biggest playoff opportunity since 2017 slip away

Videos What went wrong against 49ers, how loss impacts playoff hopes | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Foyesade Oluokun on the team still being determined to make the playoffs

Videos Matt Ryan on taking advantage of opportunities to score

Videos Every Russell Gage catch in 91-yard game | Week 15

Videos Russell Gage on the team finding a way to "finish drives"

Videos Duron Harmon on how "we gotta control what we can control"

Videos Falcons vs. 49ers highlights | Week 15

Videos Arthur Smith addresses the media after the loss to the 49ers

Videos Sideline Access: Best highlights from week 15 | Falcons vs. 49ers

Videos Highlight: Kyle Pitts hauls sweet over-the-shoulder grab for 49-yard pickup

Videos Sideline Access: Kyle Pitts incredible catch

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Matt Ryan launches picture perfect 49-yard dime to Zaccheaus

Videos Sideline Access: Matt Ryan throws a bomb to Olamide Zaccheaus

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Russell Gage absolutely Mosses DB on 20-yard TD catch

Videos Sideline Access: Russell Gage's incredible touchdown catch

Videos Highlight: Qadree Ollison forces popcorn fumble on 49ers' opening kickoff return

Videos Falcons head west for HUGE matchup against the 49ers | Atlanta Falcons

Videos NFL Equipment staff vs. Athletic Trainers | Cordarrelle Patterson hosts Falcons Battle at the Branch

Videos Josh Harris on being grateful to be back home

Videos Grady Jarrett on what he sees from the 49ers offense

Videos 'At the end of the day those guys have to step up and replace him' | Dean Pees press conference

Videos 'It all comes back to the fundamentals. The foundation.' | Dave Ragone press conference

Videos Marquice Williams on this weekend's game at San Francisco

Videos On The Rise: Big Division Win over the Carolina Panthers

Videos Duron Harmon on Jaylinn Hawkins being ready to step up

Videos "Yeah I'm laying that hammer this week!" | Cordarrelle Patterson Presser

Videos How win over Panthers will lead to success against 49ers | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Breaking down Mykal Walker's pick-six vs. the Carolina Panthers | Film Review

Videos 'To the crib! To the crib!' | Russell Gage Mic'd Up vs Carolina Panthers

Videos Arthur Smith on how "the players are focused at the task at hand"

Videos Mike Davis on the team's victory against the Panthers

Videos Mykal Walker recaps his pick six against the Panthers

Videos Matt Ryan on the victory against the Carolina Panthers

Videos Grady Jarrett on the defense building confidence

Videos A.J. Terrell on the defense "finding chemistry each week"

Videos Arthur Smith recaps the Falcons 29-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers

Videos Breaking down an essential victory over Panthers, how Falcons can stay in playoff hunt

Videos Sideline Access: Best highlights from Week 14 | Falcons vs. Panthers

Videos Postgame Celebration | Falcons vs. Panthers