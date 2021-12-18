Bair: Stakes have been raised, playoffs can be mentioned, entering massive 49ers clash

Head coach Arthur Smith made it clear last week that the clash in Carolina was a huge game. It was, and the Falcons won it. He wasn’t coy about this 49ers contest either, honest about the fact the stakes have been raised.

"I mean, you know the old cliché, it's a big game cause it's the next game but, the reality is, and it's a late December game with a lot of line for both teams," Smith said. "It's an important NFC game for both teams. It's where you want to be. You want to be in meaningful games. I've said it 100 times, I'll say it again. You continue to win. You give yourself a chance. It's a big game for both teams."

The fact we’re even having this conversation at this point in the season is a surprise. The Falcons were 4-12 a year ago. A new regime inherited serious salary cap issues that have contributed to a real lack of roster depth. Go find an NFL preview magazine that had the Falcons playing into mid-January. Yeah. Doesn't exist.

There are some who will say the Falcons are undeserving. They’ll target a minus-108 point deferential as a stat showing the Falcons don't belong. What those folks forget: this isn't figure skating or skateboarding. There are no style points. Dean Pees was right many weeks ago when he said there are no ugly wins. There are no pretty losses. A 43-3 disaster in Dallas counts the same as a 34-30 heartbreaker against Washington.

A final result only counts as one. W or L. That's all that matters in a zero-sum NFL game.