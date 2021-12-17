Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan under pressure, a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, playoff odds and more

Mack Guynn from Woodland, Calif.

Hey Mr. Bair … thx for all you do in giving us the fans, latest update and insight on the Falcons is greatly appreciated. My question to you is what is your take on Dean Pees sticking around as DC for the next year?…I've heard rumors that he came out of retirement to help Coach Smith establish a defensive scheme for the team and turn over the reins to an understudy….I hope Mr. Pees will stick around for another season as I think he is making great strides in developing a stout defensive unit…Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Bair: Dean Pees said in a Thursday press conference that he hasn't installed his entire scheme yet, that there's plenty more in the playbook to work out. There's also plenty more to teach and refine within this group, so I wouldn't anticipate him setting things up and then walking out the door. He hasn't specifically addressed his future, but I would fully expect him to see this thing through and build a strong defense like he has at so many other stops.

Jonathan Brown from Washington, D.C.

Hey Bair, We have seen the Falcons struggle in the third and fourth quarters for years. It has been a problem under three different head coaches. Is this a product Dimitroff's hiring philosophy? If so, do you see any signs that Fontenot will be able to change that direction in the near future?

Bair: While I agree that there are too many examples this season of the Falcons losing second-half leads, they're rarely gone for good. It's also hard to say the Falcons are bad in the fourth quarter, considering they’re 6-2 in one-score games. That's pretty darn good, and I think Arthur Smith has a lot to do with that. They still haven't played that complete game, with lapses at inopportune times, and they'll have to be better against better opposition to realize their goals.

James Kirkland from Sylvania, Ga.

Maybe it's just a coincidence but with so many Georgia Bulldogs players drafted to the NFL the Falcons doesn't have one on the active roster. Do trends lie or our scouts don't know where Athens is?