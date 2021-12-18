Five things to watch as Falcons head west to face San Francisco 49ers

3. Continuing to thrive in the run game

The Falcons have put together three 100-plus rushing yard games in a row. That's a major development for this offense. They've been less one-dimensional in the last three games as they've been all season. And the run game couldn't have started to click at a better time.

Smith said when it gets to this point of the season and you're in games that have postseason repercussions, being able to run the ball effectively is of the utmost importance. This will continue to be the case for the Falcons on Sunday against the 49ers.

Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone commended the offensive line for their improvements in run blocking. Smith said the group has really taken ownership of their role in the run game. He commented on the work they've put in to be better, and how they really stuck with the plan he wanted to establish for them from the beginning. Smith simply said the run game is looking more and more like what he envisioned it looking in Atlanta.