Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Matt Ryan's deal and Falcons closing out games

Ronald Shearer from Port Orange, Fla.

First off, I know you like Matt Ryan as I do. What do you think about extending his contract to gain some cap space? We know some want come back next year due to salary cap. We can't grab a top edge rusher in free agency, cap won't be enough, but maybe a solid offensive tackle or guard. I know a lot still depends on the Calvin Ridley status next season going into the draft. Don't you think the best edge rusher available just might be our best pick? I gotta believe more pressure on opposing quarterbacks will improve our defense drastically.

Bair: There's a lot to unpack, there, Ronald. Appreciate the questions, and I can see how they all bleed together. While restructuring Matt Ryan's contract (again) could create cap space in 2022, it won't help them get out of their salary cap situation any faster. It'll prolong the issue, actually, so a restructure would be a difficult choice. Staying disciplined and living with his $48.6 million cap number in 2022, per overthecap.com, might be the way to go. There's $15.612 in dead money if he's traded or released in 2023, which creates some flexibility.

That was probably more detail than you were looking for, but gaining some 2022 cap space might not be worth prolonging salary-cap issues. That's especially true with the salary cap going up significantly next year. The Falcons are set to have $14 million in space, per Over The Cap, though about half that will go to the draft class, so the team still has to be smart with its spending.