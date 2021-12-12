'We took it personal': Mykal Walker, Falcons defense respond in Panthers rematch

Walker's pick-six was the second straight for the Falcons' defense. Marlon Davidson got an interception-touchdown against the Buccaneers last week. Walker says that he expects plays like those from the defense every week and gives them confidence.

"[Turnovers] are huge," Walker said. "We believe in ourselves. It's something we talk about. We can make big plays, we always talk about big plays coming in bunches, and we were able to come out here and make some plays."

Seven minutes later, Terrell joined the party.

Terrell leaped in front of Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson and caught a pass that was lobbed in the air by backup quarterback PJ Walker. Walker was sent into the game after the Panthers three and out following the Walker interception.

"It was like a lollipop pass, and I made a play on it," Terrell said with a smile.

After allowing 43 points to the Cowboys four weeks ago, the Falcons defense has turned a proverbial corner, forcing a turnover in each game.

"It's just Growth [and] ownership," Terrell said on the defensive turnaround. "Owning up to everything that we've done wrong, not laying our heads on it and just coming in each day in the meetings and trying to attack the days [and] trying to win day."

Still, Grady Jarrett, who recovered a fumble in the win, knows there is much room for improvement.