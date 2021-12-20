Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's first season, short-yardage struggles, upgrades up front, NFL Draft needs and where Falcons go from here

Gwen Davis from Decatur, Ga.

I know and everybody else knows that our Falcons lack talent on both sides of the ball. What gets lost is even with that lack of obvious play makers, Coach Smith managed to eke out wins with this team. If we had some first-rate talent on offense and defense, I believe Coach Smith has the coaching ability to take a talented team far.

I'm no pro football expert, but even I can see that our current roster has more leaks than a sunken boat. I am hoping the new regime will be able to scout better talent, however, than the past 2 coaching staffs. Do you think GM Terry & Coach Smith Boulder an O & D line from the draft or will they go wide receiver as some sport models predict? Thank you for taking my question.

Bair: That's a rational take, Gwen, one that I wholeheartedly agree with. The Falcons offensive and defensive schemes are good. Smith and Dean Pees are good play callers. They need more talent to execute plays better. And, yes, that's especially true on the offensive and defensive fronts. They need edge rushers, plural, and a big-bodied nose tackle, maybe another Chris Lindstrom-type guard and an offensive tackle. That's a lot, probably a multiyear project to fortify those areas through the draft.

Receiver is also a need, and first-round picks are typically premium positions. Receiver is one. I still this a pass rusher is most important, but there are so many needs the best player available is the obvious move.

Mike S from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Well, goodbye to the playoff chatter for this season, was good to be in the mix this late after those last three years. How is it that with every year focusing on the same two spots (edge rusher and o-line) both are still lacking? Also, I think AS has done a decent job this year coaching but I question 2 of 3 of the 4th down play calls.

Bair: I agree, Mike, that the playoff talk has to die down right now. The odds are too small for serious consideration. The fact they were in it late is a plus and a suggestion that the Falcons are somewhat ahead of schedule, but there's so much that must improve for the Falcons to take that next step.