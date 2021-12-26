Bair: Securing one-score wins proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture

Rookie head coach establishing confidence, proper late-game mindset required to win close games

Dec 26, 2021 at 06:53 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

smith_finish_cp_122621

ATLANTA – Cordarrelle Patterson said the Falcons have to stop giving their fans heart attacks. That was back in early October, following a dramatic win in New Orleans.

The Falcons have failed in that effort.

So many of their games have been decided late, on a huge play. The good part: they most always result in a Falcons victory.

The Falcons are 7-2 in one-score games, a tally improved after Sunday’s 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions that came down to the last minute. Again.

Foye Oluokun’s interception with 39 seconds left sealed it despite the Falcons being in a tough spot.

The Lions were nine yards from pay dirt. Straits were dire. The situation was, well, tense.

Oluokun stepped up when it mattered most, securing the Falcons' seventh victory this season. Each dub has been a once-score game.

There have been plenty of lopsided losses counter success during in an up-and-down season, but the Falcons have been really good in dramatic moments. The Falcons often create tough situations themselves, after letting larger leads reduce to uncomfortable points. That's not ideal, but don't forget this: there are no style points.

Did you win or did you lose? That's all that matters. These Falcons have made being on the right side of tense moments routine.

"That has been our ethos. Find a way to win," head coach Arthur Smith said in his postgame press conference. "You can fact check me here, but I believe we're 7-2 in one-score games. We're trying to create a culture of winning, of playing as a team and playing smart, situational football."

Maybe that'll be a lasting impact from Arthur Smith's rookie season, that he has built a culture and a mentality that won't let the Falcons won't wilt under pressure. That would be a major step forward, especially after previous failures in those moments. During the 2020 campaign, by contrast, the Falcons were 2-8 in one-score games.

The Falcons have flipped that script under Smith. If the Falcons remain tough under duress moving forward, if that's what Smith's teams become known for, we'll be able to look to this 2021 squad for the origin story.

So much changes between seasons -- little carries over from one winter to the following spring. That's true even for good teams with stable rosters in good salary-cap standing.

The Falcons will have significant turnover this offseason during an ongoing transition period. While the 2022 team will form its own identity, there's room for some fundamental carryover from Smith's first season. There will be enough roster continuity to carry this year's lessons forward. They will be standard bearers for what Smith expects.

Smith has often said head coaches never get a second chance to establish a proper culture, a practice tone, a standard for what's acceptable on their watch. It's also about establishing a mindset, about learning how to win and performing under pressure, with the confidence required to do so.

Going from "here we go again," to "we've got this" would be a massive step in the right direction.

"It's crazy, because -- I mean -- last year we were not 7-2 in these type of games [last year]," Oluokun said. "This year, we have definitely put an emphasis on situational football, how to handle certain situations and stuff. If you really look at a lot of NFL games they come down to one possession. If you know what you're doing down the stretch, even at the end of the second quarter going into half, lapping them. Good teams that win? That's what they do. They know how to win situational football moments."

Game Photos | Week 16 Falcons vs Lions

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams #36 plays against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 84

Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams #36 plays against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 blocks the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 blocks the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 84

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts on the sideline during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts on the sideline during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 84

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 faces off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 84

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 faces off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 makes a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 makes a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 84

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon performs during halftime of a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 84

Freddie Falcon performs during halftime of a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 84

against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 84

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 84

Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the cheerleaders as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 84

A general view of the cheerleaders as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
BMX riders perform during halftime of a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 84

BMX riders perform during halftime of a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay hosts high school players for A Merry McKay Christmas during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 84

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay hosts high school players for A Merry McKay Christmas during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay hosts high school players for A Merry McKay Christmas during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 84

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay hosts high school players for A Merry McKay Christmas during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 84

against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 84

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 84

Fans cheer as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 celebrates a big play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 84

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 celebrates a big play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 84

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after completing a first down against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after completing a first down against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after completing a first down against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after completing a first down against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are seen on the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 84

The Atlanta Falcons are seen on the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 84

A general view of fans during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 watches from the sidelines as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 84

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 watches from the sidelines as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith stands during the national anthem before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 84

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith stands during the national anthem before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 84

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 84

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 prepares to walk onto the field before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 84

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 prepares to walk onto the field before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 84

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 84

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Mike Pennel #98 prepares to walk onto the field before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 84

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Mike Pennel #98 prepares to walk onto the field before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 84

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans watch the game as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 84

Fans watch the game as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie performs on the field during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 84

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie performs on the field during a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Atlanta Falcons throwback helmets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 84

A general view of the Atlanta Falcons throwback helmets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Dansby Swansons sounds the train horn prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 84

Dansby Swansons sounds the train horn prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 84

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans watch the game as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 84

Fans watch the game as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 84

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 84

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 84

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 84

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, tight end Lee Smith #85, and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 pose for a photo before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 84

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, tight end Lee Smith #85, and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 pose for a photo before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates #53 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 84

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daren Bates #53 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 84

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Playing quality situational football is key.

So is the confidence that you'll do well down the stretch.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland eloquently described the core principle of doing well in those moments, and it starts before execution has a chance to play a role.

"It's about belief and conditioning," Copeland said. "I'm an honest person and can admit it hasn't always been beautiful out there. It hasn't always been textbook. But this game isn't played out on a chalkboard. This game is ugly. Sometimes it takes doing it ugly and staying persistent to get the win.

"One of the most beautiful things about this team is that, no matter what people think outside the building, ultimately, when you're in those one-score games, do you believe in the person standing next to you? Do you believe that person is going to show up? Clearly we do."

Copeland followed that statement by discussing the next step, by not letting games get so close at the end. It's often the Falcons fault that things get tight down the stretch. They've had to hold on for dear life in five of those seven wins and pull out a dramatic comeback in the other two.

Even the best teams struggle in moments and stretches. The better squads still find a way to stack Ws.

This franchise has a lot of work ahead to enter the league's upper tier. They have struggled mightily against playoff contenders. They have consistently beat teams below them, proof that, while things aren't ideal, the Falcons aren't starting from the bottom. That's a plus. While there's plenty of work remaining to be a steady playoff contender, performance under pressure is vital.

Imagine, for a second, if these Falcons weren't good under pressure. This season would feel a whole lot different.

They have been good in tense moments, and that can bond a unit together. That includes this one, which has been through some serious ups and downs in 2021.

"It's not always perfect but I think there's a confidence in each other and a belief in this team that when we go out there we can win and the expectation is that we're going to win," right guard Chris Lindstrom said. "Nothing else is good enough. Within that mindset, there is great chemistry in our team as well. There are guys pushing for each other."

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta is 7-2 in 2021 in games decided by one possession. 
news

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Pitts broke Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for receiving yards as a tight end, moving him to second all-time in NFL history in receiving yards for a rookie tight-end. 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons game against Detroit Lions 

Falcons squeak out a close one, earning a 20-16 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Inactives: Updating the game day status of Tajae Sharpe, Falcons backup quarterback situation

Falcons place another defensive lineman on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Detroit Lions

Atlanta is looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance against San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, the 2021 NFL Draft class, Calvin Ridley and Terry Fontenot's big-picture plan

We answer your questions and talk holiday movies in this Friday mailbag
news

Who will win, Falcons or Lions? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host the Lions
news

Falcons coordinators break down what went wrong against 49ers, how to find a remedy against Lions 

Dean Pees said the defense was pressing. Dave Ragone said the offense wasn't executing on a fundamental level. So, where do the Falcons go from here? 
news

Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris react to Pro Bowl selections

The veteran long snapper and rookie tight end look ahead to a trip to Vegas in February
news

Falcons injury report: New updates for Deion Jones, Marlon Davidson as Week 16 prep continues

Falcons have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Top News

Bair: Securing one-score wins proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture

'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Three gut reactions to Falcons game against Detroit Lions 

Advertising