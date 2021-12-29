Falcons make a flurry of reserve/COVID-19 moves

The Falcons are fully vaccinated -- they were the first team to reach that status -- and it remains possible these players could test out in time to play the Bills.

Fully vaccinated players can test out of the COVID-19 protocols starting 24 hours after a positive test. Per a Dec. 16 protocol on the matter -- rules that stand despite Tuesday's updates -- "any such fully vaccinated individual should be tested every day after the confirmed positive test. Any such fully vaccinated individual shall be released from quarantine, provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours" and complete one of three testing options that produce negative results, an acceptable cycle threshold value or both.